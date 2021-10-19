WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Poland made a decision to dissolve the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, as demanded by the European Union, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

The EU demanded to dissolve the court's disciplinary chamber in July over concerns that its activities threaten the independence and impartiality of judges.

"There was a question about the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. Yes. We intend to dissolve it," Morawiecki said during a plenary session of the European Parliament.

The prime minister added that that the chamber will be dissolved because "mechanisms that were introduced, the mechanisms of judicial responsibility, did not meet our expectations."