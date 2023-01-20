Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire Service

Polish services have prepared an application for mobile devices that will show the location of a nearest bomb shelter, Chief Commandant of the State Fire Service Andrzej Bartkowiak said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Polish services have prepared an application for mobile devices that will show the location of a nearest bomb shelter, Chief Commandant of the State Fire Service Andrzej Bartkowiak said on Friday.

"Within a few weeks, an application, indicating the nearest shelter place for residents, could be made available. It is ready," Bartkowiak was quoted as saying by the Polish radio station RMF FM.

The mobile application will be integrated with the already existing 112 emergency app, the chief commandant said, adding that it is now at the stage of final checks and tests.

Bartkowiak specified that a recent audit of bomb shelters revealed that there was "a lot to be done" as the issue was put aside for the last 30 years.

"Population protection law is being prepared. I think it will be in the Sejm (Polish parliament's lower house) in a few weeks. It provides for funds to put things in order in the shelters," the official said.

According to Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, there are now 62,000 shelters at the government's disposal.

On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.