Poland Wants To Be Europe's Energy Center, So Is Against Nord Stream 2 -Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:50 AM

Poland Wants to Be Europe's Energy Center, So Is Against Nord Stream 2 -Russian Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Poland is against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, as it wants to become an energy center for Europe, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said.

"Eastern Europe, as critics of Russia in Germany and the United States say, does not welcome rapprochement [between Moscow and Berlin].

Solid economic interests play an important role here: Poland itself wants to become an energy center of Europe and therefore opposes Nord Stream 2," Nechayev told Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

"I do not want to go into details of Russian-Polish relations. But we naturally regret the anti-Russian policy that the government in Warsaw is currently pursuing. Unfortunately, anti-Russian reflection is very common among the Polish elite," he said.

