MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Poland's statements about "Russian missiles" are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation, no strikes were carried out by Russian means near the Ukrainian-Polish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Statements by the Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of 'Russian' missiles in the area of the settlement of Przewodow is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation. No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian weapons," the ministry said.

They added that "the fragments published in hot pursuit by the Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewodow have nothing to do with Russian weapons."