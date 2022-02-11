Police in north China seize over 2.6 kg of heroin

Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have busted a trans-provincial drug trafficking racket that involved seven people and more than 2.4 kg of heroin

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have busted a trans-provincial drug trafficking racket that involved seven people and more than 2.4 kg of heroin.

Last March, police in the city of Baotou received a tip-off that a suspect surnamed Shi with a criminal record of drug-related offenses was in close contact with several drug addicts and dealers.

Following the tip-off, a task force was dispatched to the regional capital Hohhot, where Shi and his wife lived. The couple was spotted frequently visiting a local residential community with a backpack.

On April 5, 2021, the couple returned home with a black bag in their hands. They walked out of their house later, each carrying a woven bag. The police arrested the suspects red-handed, with about 2.4 kg of heroin seized from their black bag and more than 2.75 million Yuan (about 432,000 U.S. Dollars) in the woven bags.

Another five members of the drug trafficking ring scattered in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and southwest China's Guizhou Province were captured in the following months, according to the police. Further investigation into the case is underway.