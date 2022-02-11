UrduPoint.com

Police In North China Seize Over 2.6 Kg Of Heroin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Police in north China seize over 2.6 kg of heroin

Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have busted a trans-provincial drug trafficking racket that involved seven people and more than 2.4 kg of heroin

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have busted a trans-provincial drug trafficking racket that involved seven people and more than 2.4 kg of heroin.

Last March, police in the city of Baotou received a tip-off that a suspect surnamed Shi with a criminal record of drug-related offenses was in close contact with several drug addicts and dealers.

Following the tip-off, a task force was dispatched to the regional capital Hohhot, where Shi and his wife lived. The couple was spotted frequently visiting a local residential community with a backpack.

On April 5, 2021, the couple returned home with a black bag in their hands. They walked out of their house later, each carrying a woven bag. The police arrested the suspects red-handed, with about 2.4 kg of heroin seized from their black bag and more than 2.75 million Yuan (about 432,000 U.S. Dollars) in the woven bags.

Another five members of the drug trafficking ring scattered in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and southwest China's Guizhou Province were captured in the following months, according to the police. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Related Topics

Police China Wife Hohhot Baotou Mongolia March April Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt. presented largest development budget ..

Punjab Govt. presented largest development budget in history of province: Usman ..

1 minute ago
 Weekly inflation goes down by 0.08 percent

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.08 percent

2 minutes ago
 FM, CJCSC discuss national security matters

FM, CJCSC discuss national security matters

5 minutes ago
 Govt. High School Shahu Khel, Hangu honored for be ..

Govt. High School Shahu Khel, Hangu honored for best performance

5 minutes ago
 Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival begins in Mohma ..

Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival begins in Mohmand, 5000 athletes competing

5 minutes ago
 NA speaker warns opposition against negative polit ..

NA speaker warns opposition against negative politics

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>