Police Seek Motive In Deadly Sweden School Attack

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Police in Sweden were Tuesday attempting to determine why an 18-year-old student allegedly killed two teachers at a high school a day earlier in an attack that has shaken the country

The two victims, both women in their 50s, were teachers at Malmo Latin, a large high school in Sweden's third-biggest city, police said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Media reports said the suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, was armed with a knife and an axe, though police have not confirmed that information.

Police chief Petra Stenkula said police had seized "several weapons that are not firearms" at the scene.

Investigators were now trying to determine whether the suspect specifically targetted his victims or chose them at random, and whether he had planned to attack more people.

"We don't know yet if he had any connection to these employees", Stenkula told reporters.

The student "has no criminal record", she said, adding that police were looking into his background and movements prior to the attack.

Investigators were on Tuesday searching the suspect's home in the nearby town of Trelleborg, she added.

Police were alerted to the attack at 5:12 pm (1612 GMT) and a first patrol was able to enter the school minutes later.

About 50 students and teachers were inside at the time, and news footage showed heavily equipped and armed police inspecting the interior of the building.

