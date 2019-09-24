UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Summon K-pop Star Seungri Over Gambling Charges

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

Police summon K-pop star Seungri over gambling charges

Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, was questioned by police on Tuesday over his alleged overseas gambling

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, was questioned by police on Tuesday over his alleged overseas gambling.

Dressed in formal attire, the disgraced K-pop star arrived at a police investigative unit in eastern Seoul at 10:40 a.m.

Seungri quickly walked past some journalists, who asked him about allegations that he regularly gambled in foreign countries and illegally secured gambling funds.

It was his second interrogation following one on Aug. 28, when he apologized for "causing deep worries." Last month, police booked Seungri and Yang Hyun-suk, the former CEO of BIGBANG's management agency, YG Entertainment, over the gambling allegations.

Both Seungri, whose legal name is Lee Seung-hyun, and Yang are charged with illegal gambling and Foreign Exchange Transactions Act violations.

Prior to the overseas gambling allegations, Seungri was referred to the prosecution in June on embezzlement and pimping charges.

He ceased all entertainment activities in March after a nightclub he was associated with became subject to an investigation over drug and sexual abuse.

Police plan to soon summon Yang for a second round of interrogation on the gambling allegations.

Last week, police dropped pimping charges against the former CEO and sent his case to the prosecution with a recommendation that he not be indicted on such charges.

Police investigators at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency failed to verify suspicions that Yang arranged sex services for foreign investors in 2014, according to sources well informed about the probe at the agency.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Seoul March June All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.