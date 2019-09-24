Police summon K-pop star Seungri over gambling charges

(@imziishan)

Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, was questioned by police on Tuesday over his alleged overseas gambling

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, was questioned by police on Tuesday over his alleged overseas gambling.

Dressed in formal attire, the disgraced K-pop star arrived at a police investigative unit in eastern Seoul at 10:40 a.m.

Seungri quickly walked past some journalists, who asked him about allegations that he regularly gambled in foreign countries and illegally secured gambling funds.

It was his second interrogation following one on Aug. 28, when he apologized for "causing deep worries." Last month, police booked Seungri and Yang Hyun-suk, the former CEO of BIGBANG's management agency, YG Entertainment, over the gambling allegations.

Both Seungri, whose legal name is Lee Seung-hyun, and Yang are charged with illegal gambling and Foreign Exchange Transactions Act violations.

Prior to the overseas gambling allegations, Seungri was referred to the prosecution in June on embezzlement and pimping charges.

He ceased all entertainment activities in March after a nightclub he was associated with became subject to an investigation over drug and sexual abuse.

Police plan to soon summon Yang for a second round of interrogation on the gambling allegations.

Last week, police dropped pimping charges against the former CEO and sent his case to the prosecution with a recommendation that he not be indicted on such charges.

Police investigators at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency failed to verify suspicions that Yang arranged sex services for foreign investors in 2014, according to sources well informed about the probe at the agency.