Police warn Russians against joining Navalny protests

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian police on Monday warned supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against participating in large demonstrations called by the opposition in 39 cities on Wednesday.

"Units of the Russian interior ministry and other law enforcement agencies will not allow for any destabilisation of the situation and will take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in the regions of the country," a statement said.