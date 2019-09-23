UrduPoint.com
Policeman Stabbed To Death Outside Tunisia Court

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:49 PM

Policeman stabbed to death outside Tunisia court

An unidentified assailant stabbed a policeman to death outside a court in northern Tunisia on Monday, the interior ministry said

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :An unidentified assailant stabbed a policeman to death outside a court in northern Tunisia on Monday, the interior ministry said.

The attack outside the appeals court in the city of Bizerte also wounded a member of the military, the ministry said in a statement.

The assailant was immediately detained and investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the assault, it said, without providing further details.

The attack comes as Tunisia is in the midst of the country'ssecond free presidential elections since the 2011 ouster of autocratZine El Abidine Ben Ali.

