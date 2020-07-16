UrduPoint.com
Polish Opposition Figure Demands Annulment Of Presidential Election Result

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:09 PM

Polish Opposition Figure Demands Annulment of Presidential Election Result

Polish opposition figure Borys Budka called on the country's Supreme Court to annul the results of the presidential election

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Polish opposition figure Borys Budka called on the country's Supreme Court to annul the results of the presidential election.

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda was reelected last Sunday in a runoff vote with 51.03 percent against opposition candidate Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

"In the electoral protest that we are submitting to the Supreme Court, we demand that the elections be declared invalid," Budka said on air on the Polish TVN24 news broadcaster.

Budka, who heads the opposition Platforma Obywatelska (Civic Platform) party, pointed to a number of factors by which the elections were "not equal or fair, and did not meet democratic standards.

" In particular, Budka hit out at the ruling Law and Justice party undue influence on public messaging and use of public funds in election campaigning for the incumbent.

The opposition figure also raised concerns over postal voting and expatriate votes counting, which he says were avenues for fraud and manipulation.

Before the first round of voting in May of this year, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights expressed concerns over one-sided political messaging and limitations on public gathering hindering campaigning processes.

