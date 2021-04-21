WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda will urge NATO to maintain a common position on Ukraine, National Security Bureau chief Pawel Soloch said on Wednesday, following his Tuesday meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Danilov.

"President Andrzej Duda will strive for the common position of the transatlantic community on Ukraine. If necessary, we will support decisive actions that will prevent the escalation of the conflict by Russia," Soloch said in the statement, published on the website of Poland's President.

According to him, Poland will support Ukraine and insist on keeping sanctions against Russia in place.

Soloch also said that Ukraine does not rule out that "Russia's power demonstration could transform into a direct attack, that could be aimed in particular at gaining access to the sources of water that Crimea lacks."

Poland's security chief mentioned that Poland will work on focusing on Ukraine's issue in the alliance, especially in the context of the upcoming summit.

Western countries recently expressed their concern over the alleged intensification of Russia's actions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov maintains that other countries should not be bothered by Russian troops movements along its own borders.