Political Scientist Detained In Germany On Suspicion Of Spying For China - Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

Political Scientist Detained in Germany on Suspicion of Spying for China - Prosecutors

German law enforcement agencies have detained a political scientist who is suspected of working for the Chinese special services, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) German law enforcement agencies have detained a political scientist who is suspected of working for the Chinese special services, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Dr. Klaus L., was arrested on July 5. He is said to have run an "internationally-acclaimed" analytical center, whose name was not given, since 2001.

"During a lecture trip to Shanghai in June 2010, representatives of the Chinese intelligence service established contact with the accused to recruit him for work," the prosecutor's office said.

Klaus L. is suspected of regularly passing on information to Chinese intelligence ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences between 2010 and 2019. In exchange, the suspect allegedly received "fees" for his information. According to the prosecutors, he obtained information primarily from numerous high-ranking political contacts gained through his work.

The suspect is due to appear before a court later on Tuesday.

In June, Germany detained a Russian scientist working at a university on suspicion of spying for Moscow.

