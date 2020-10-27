UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Calls Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders To Press For Ceasefire - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:54 PM

Pompeo Calls Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Press for Ceasefire - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with the leaders of Azerbaija and Armenia to urge them to abide by ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with the leaders of Azerbaija and Armenia to urge them to abide by ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev separately," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo pressed the leaders to abide by their commitments to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and noted that there is no military solution to this conflict."

