Pompeo, Chinese Official Hold Extended Discussion On US-China Relations - State Department

Tue 13th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Director Yang Jiechi discussed at length the state of relations between the two countries, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.Ž

"Director Yang Jiechi and Secretary Pompeo had an extended exchange of views on US-China relations," Ortagus said in a statement.

The talks took place amid a trade war between the United States and China and unrest in Hong Kong, where protesters have invaded and disrupted an international airport for the second day and clashed with Chinese police.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Trade Representative said it will delay the imposition of a 10 percent tariff on certain Chinese imports, but the previously announced 10 percent tariff n $300 billion worth of Chinese goods would take effect on September 1 as planned.

Also on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he had learned from US intelligence that China was deploying military forces on its border with Hong Kong.

