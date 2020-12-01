Pompeo Conveys US Transatlantic Commitment to NATO Chief Ahead of Ministerial - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo reaffirmed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of Washington's support for Transatlantic unity ahead of this week's meeting of the alliance's top diplomats, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to emphasize the importance of unity and a common approach to security within the NATO Alliance ahead of the December 1-2 Foreign Ministerial," Brown said Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo also conveyed the United States' steadfast support for Transatlantic unity and NATO's efforts."

Earlier, Stoltenberg told reporters that NATO is facing a difficult dilemma regarding its presence in Afghanistan given that each of the options - continued engagement or withdrawal - would exact a price.

The US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison earlier accused the Taliban of not living up to the withdrawal agreement the insurgent group and the United States struck in February.