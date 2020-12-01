UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Conveys US Transatlantic Commitment To NATO Chief Ahead Of Ministerial - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:10 AM

Pompeo Conveys US Transatlantic Commitment to NATO Chief Ahead of Ministerial - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo reaffirmed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of Washington's support for Transatlantic unity ahead of this week's meeting of the alliance's top diplomats, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to emphasize the importance of unity and a common approach to security within the NATO Alliance ahead of the December 1-2 Foreign Ministerial," Brown said Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo also conveyed the United States' steadfast support for Transatlantic unity and NATO's efforts."

Earlier, Stoltenberg told reporters that NATO is facing a difficult dilemma regarding its presence in Afghanistan given that each of the options - continued engagement or withdrawal - would exact a price.

The US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison earlier accused the Taliban of not living up to the withdrawal agreement the insurgent group and the United States struck in February.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Washington Alliance Price United States February December Agreement Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

3 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.