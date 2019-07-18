Pompeo Discusses Persian Gulf Security With Bahrain Foreign Minister - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks on maritime security in the Persian Gulf and bilateral cooperation with Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation," the readout said on Wednesday.

Pompeo and bin Ahmed met on the margins of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, Ortagus noted.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, including countering the Iranian regime's destabilizing activities and promoting religious freedom," Ortagus said.

Bahrain is the home port for the US Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf and for US Central Command.