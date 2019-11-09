UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Discusses 'Russian Aggression' Against Ukraine With Germany's Scholz - Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed trade, telecommunications and support for Ukraine against Russia's alleged aggression with Germany's Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the State Department said.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Secretary Pompeo and Vice Chancellor Scholz shared their views on the need to resolve non-tariff barriers to trade, to ensure the security of critical telecommunication infrastructure, and support Ukraine against Russian aggression," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, published on the State Department's website late on Friday.

Pompeo and Scholz also address the need for NATO allies to spent more on their defense to oppose threats against the alliance.

The US state secretary is currently on a visit to Germany for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. On Friday, Pompeo also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The state secretary and the chancellor addressed conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan during their talks.

The United States and other western countries have made claims about the alleged Russian aggression with regard to the conflict in Ukraine and the reunification between Crimea and Russia. Moscow has denied claims of involvement in the crisis and said the reunification followed a referendum held in line with international laws.

