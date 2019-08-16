UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Guatemalan President-Elect Discuss Addressing Illegal Migration - State Dept.

Fri 16th August 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a phone conversation congratulated Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei on his August 11 election victory and stressed the importance of addressing illegal migration, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary underscored our deep, historic relationship with Guatemala and recognized our close partnership in addressing illegal migration," Ortagus said on Thursday.

Pompeo, she added, reaffirmed the US commitment to working with the new Giammattei administration.

More Stories From World

