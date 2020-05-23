UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Libya's Sarraj Call For Ceasefire To Enable Political Talks - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 11:43 AM

Pompeo, Libya's Sarraj Call for Ceasefire to Enable Political Talks - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in a phone call discussed the necessity for a ceasefire and returning to political talks, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in a phone call discussed the necessity for a ceasefire and returning to political talks, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj to reiterate US opposition to the continued level of weapons and munitions being brought into the country," Ortagus said in a readout of the call. "Pompeo and Prime Minister al-Sarraj emphasized the importance of an immediate halt to the fighting and return to political dialogue."

In Libya, the confrontation between Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011.

Over the past few months, the situation has escalated as the LNA advanced on GNA-held Tripoli.

In January, a conference on Libya was held in Berlin where participating countries committed to supporting the war-torn country through the restoration of peace. In particular, the participants agreed to halt arms supplies to Libya as a measure of non-interference in the Libyan civil conflict between two rival administrations. Among these countries were Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, the Republic of the Congo, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

