Pompeo, Maldives Foreign Minister Discuss Anti-COVID-19 Efforts - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:58 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his Maldivian counterpart discussed efforts to fight COVID-19 during a phone conversation on Monday, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Pompeo spoke today with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid to reaffirm the importance of the US-Maldives relationship and discuss our growing bilateral cooperation on issues of regional and international concern, including joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," Ortagus said.

The top diplomats have also reviewed the COVID-19 assistance the United States has provided to Maldives to date, the spokesperson added.

Moreover, Pompeo and Shahid discussed methods to advance economic development, and vowed to remain in close contact on issues of mutual concern, Ortagus concluded.

