Pompeo Pledges Trump Fully Prepared to Order Military Strike on Turkey - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump is entirely ready to order US military action against Turkey if necessary in the current middle East crisis, media reported.

The US government preferred peaceful solutions to any conflict, Pompeo told CNBC in an interview broadcast on Monday.

However, Trump was fully prepared to order any military action that might become necessary, Pompeo said on Monday.

Pompeo would not specify in the interview what specific actions might provoke any US military response, the report said.

Trump is facing criticism from the US foreign policy establishment for ordering the pullout of the small US forces contingent that worked with Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria after the Kurds were prominent US combat allies in the conflict against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).