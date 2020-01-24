Pompeo to Meet Lukashenko February 1 to Discuss Normalizing Relations - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to address normalization of bilateral ties during his visit to the country on February 1, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

"On February 1, in Minsk, the Secretary will meet with President Lukashenka and Foreign Minister Makei to underscore the US commitment to a sovereign, independent, stable, and prosperous Belarus, and affirm our desire to normalize our bilateral relations," Ortagus said in a statement.