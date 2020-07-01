UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To UN: Ending Iran Embargo Would Risk Mideast Stability

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:32 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran, warning that its expiration would risk the stability of the oil-rich region

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran, warning that its expiration would risk the stability of the oil-rich region.

"Iran will hold a sword of Damocles over the economic stability of the middle East, endangering nations like Russia and China that rely on stable energy prices," Pompeo told the virtual session, referencing two opponents of prolonging the embargo.

