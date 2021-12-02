Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus: AFP

Pope Francis arrived on the divided island of Cyprus on Thursday as part of a landmark five-day trip that will also take him to Greece, AFP journalists said

Larnaca, Cyprus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis arrived on the divided island of Cyprus on Thursday as part of a landmark five-day trip that will also take him to Greece, AFP journalists said.

The pontiff, 84, landed at Larnaca international airport on the Mediterranean island where he will stay until early Saturday before travelling to Greece, another front in Europe's migrant and refugee crisis.