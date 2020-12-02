UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Laments Victims Of Recent Terrorist Massacre In Northeastern Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pope Francis Laments Victims of Recent Terrorist Massacre in Northeastern Nigeria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Pope Frances on Wednesday said he was praying for dozens of villagers brutally killed by Boko Haram terrorists in northeastern Nigeria last week, lamenting their deaths.

Violent killings occurred on Saturday, when militants on motorcycles slaughtered at least 110 farmers and abducted several women working in rice fields in the Jere Local Government Area in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, which is believed the epicenter of the terrorist threat for the Western African nations, as the Boko Haram jihadist group is based there.

"I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, where blood has unfortunately been spilled once more in a terrorist attack," Pope Francis said during Wednesday General Audience.

The Boko Haram organization on Tuesday reportedly released a video claiming responsibility for the bloodshed.

The group has operated in the north-east Nigeria and in several other Western African states, conducting numerous deadly attacks and abductions, since it initiated an Islamic insurgency in 2009. The group pledges allegiance to the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia Nigeria Women Government Blood

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

8 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

26 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

36 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

1 hour ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

40 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.