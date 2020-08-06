UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Taps 6 Women For Financial Oversight Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Pope Francis has named six women to the Vatican's Council for the Economy, which oversees the Holy See's budget and fiscal policies, its press office said on Thursday.

The 15-member council, an important Vatican authority, traditionally consists of eight cardinals and seven lay people with a strong background in finances.

The six female appointees hail from the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain, according to the Holy See's news bulletin. The only male councilor is from Italy.

The council's reshuffle marks the biggest number of women tapped for a Vatican office at the same time. It comes after years of criticism that the Catholic Church undervalued women.

