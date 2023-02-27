Pope Francis to Visit Hungary in Late April - Holy See

UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis will pay an apostolic visit to Hungary at the end of April, Matteo Bruni, the head of the Holy See Press Office, said on Monday

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Pope Francis will pay an apostolic visit to Hungary at the end of April, Matteo Bruni, the head of the Holy See Press Office, said on Monday.

"Accepting the invitation of the civil and ecclesial Authorities, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Hungary from 28 to 30 April 2023, visiting the city of Budapest," Bruni said.

Pope Francis will be also visiting Portugal's Lisbon in August and France's Marseille in September.

The Pope already visited Budapest in September 2021 on the occasion of the International Eucharistic Congress.

Among the Christian churches represented in Hungary, the Catholic congregation is the largest (3,872,000) compared to Reformist (1,153,000) and Evangelist (215,000).

