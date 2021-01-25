UrduPoint.com
Portugal's President De Souza Re-Elected In 1st Round - Preliminary Results

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Portugal's incumbent President Marcelo Duarte Rebelo de Sousa is winning in the first round of Sunday's election with 66 percent of votes, according to results with 50 percent of votes counted.

Andre Ventura from the right-wing Chega party comes second with 12 percent of votes. Socialist candidate and former member of the European Parliament, Ana Gomes is currently third with 9.

3 percent of votes.

The country held its presidential election despite being in a state of emergency over COVID-19, with the incumbent leader contending for the presidential post along with six other candidates. before the vote, polls showed that Rebelo de Sousa was expected to get over 60 percent of votes and win in the first round. The vote turnout is expected to be 45-50 percent.

Portugal is the first EU nation to hold an election in 2021 so far.

