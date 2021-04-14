UrduPoint.com
Portuguese Ambassador Summoned To Iran Foreign Ministry Over EU Sanctions Extension - TV

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:00 AM

Portuguese Ambassador Summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry Over EU Sanctions Extension - TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The ambassador of Portugal, which currently holds the EU presidency, has been summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in connection with the extension of EU sanctions against Tehran, Iranian tv channel Al Alam reported.

On Monday, the European Union extended until April 13, 2022, sanctions against Iran over violations of human rights in the country. Eight individuals and three organizations were added to the list. These measures were first introduced in 2011 and have been extended annually since then.

A note of protest was expressed to the Portuguese ambassador to Iran over "illegal measures" against the country on the part of the EU.

More Stories From World

