Positive Ratings Of Black-White Racial Relations In US Hit 20-Year Low - Poll

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:40 PM

Positive Ratings of Black-White Racial Relations in US Hit 20-Year Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US adults' views of relations between Black and White Americans dropped to the lowest level of optimism in surveys dating back to 2001, a Gallup poll said on Wednesday.

"Currently, 42 percent of Americans say relations between the two groups are 'very' or 'somewhat' good, while 57 percent say they are 'somewhat' or 'very' bad," according to a press release explaining the poll.

While the most recent rating of Black-White relations in the United States is not statistically different from last year's 44 percent, the reading has eroded nine percentage points over the past two years as the nation has grappled with the murder of George Floyd, the subsequent nationwide protests and growing calls for racial justice, the release said.

As recently as 2001, 70 percent of US adults rated Black-White relations positively. That changed in recent years following multiple high-profile killings of unarmed Black people by police officers around the United States, the release added.

The survey results are based on telephone interviews conducted June 1-July 5, 2021 with a random sample of 1,381  adults, ages 18+, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, including oversamples of Black and Hispanic adults. The total sample is weighted to represent racial and ethnic groups proportionately to their share of the US population. For results based on this sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, according to Gallup.

