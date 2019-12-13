UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Possible Absolute Majority In House Of Commons To Let Tories Get Brexit Done -Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

Possible Absolute Majority in House of Commons to Let Tories Get Brexit Done -Spokesperson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The possible absolute majority of votes, predicted by the first exit poll, will allow the UK Conservative Party to complete the country's withdrawal from the European Union, a party's spokesperson said.

According to the exit poll, after the Thursday general election, the Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is 51 seats more than in the parliament of the previous convocation. The UK Labour Party comes second with 191 mandates, thus losing 71 seats in the House of Commons. The Scottish National Party may get 55 seats, while the Liberal Democrats 13. If the results of the exit poll are true, the Conservative Party will be able to form the government alone.

"A functioning majority would mean we can now finally end the uncertainty and get Brexit done. It would allow the country to come together and move forward by delivering the change people voted for in 2016 [Brexit referendum]," the spokesperson said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

According to the Tories' spokesperson, the parliament of the previous convocation was doing everything to prevent the government from implementing the 2016 decision of the UK people.

"This is a projection, not a result, it's important we wait to see the actual results when they come in. What we do know is that voters have rejected Labour's fudge on Brexit. We needed this election because parliament was doing all it could to frustrate the will of the people," the spokesperson added.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union by March 29, 2019. However, the UK parliament's opposition to the deals, negotiated by the national government and the European Union, have prevented London from leaving the bloc so far. 

