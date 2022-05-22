UrduPoint.com

Possible Monkeypox Case Pending Investigation In Greece - EODY

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Possible Monkeypox Case Pending Investigation in Greece - EODY

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) A suspected monkeypox case is under investigation in Greece, the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) informs.

"Suspicious case of possible monkeypox infection is being investigated. This is an English tourist who, together with his (female) companion, asymptomatic, is being treated at the Attica hospital," EODY said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, lab test results will be available on Monday.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) said on Friday that there are currently about 80 confirmed monkeypox cases reported across 11 non-endemic countries. Around 50 suspected cases are pending investigations.

Eight countries in Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom) have confirmed cases of monkeypox, Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said on Friday.

Cases have also been reported in Australia, Canada and the United States.

According to the WHO, most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment, but the disease can be more severe in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash.

The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

