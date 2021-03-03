UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Posts On Navalny's Accounts Say He Is In Detention Center In Russia's Vladimir Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:22 PM

Posts on Navalny's Accounts Say He is in Detention Center in Russia's Vladimir Region

The information that was recently published on the social media accounts of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has revealed that Navalny was taken to detention center SIZO-3 "Kolchugino", located in Russia's Vladimir Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The information that was recently published on the social media accounts of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has revealed that Navalny was taken to detention center SIZO-3 "Kolchugino", located in Russia's Vladimir Region.

On Sunday, the executive secretary of Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, Alexey Melnikov, said that Navalny was taken to a detention center in the Vladimir Region from Moscow's Matrosskaya Tishina detention center where he would be quarantined prior to his final transportation to prison.

"Hi, it is still Navalny! But now not from 'the Kremlin central' [the Matrosskaya Tishina], but from SIZO-3 'Kolchugino' of the Vladimir Region ... I have not received letters yet, and know about developments in the world even less, compared to when I was in Moscow," Navalny's Instagram account said.

Navalny's lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said that Navalny was placed into a quarantine cell with two other convicts.

"Alexey Navalny is in a quarantine cell. Two people are with him in the cell. He is in complete isolation, does not receive letters ... There is nothing in the cell, except for a tv set. There is neither a fridge, nor a kettle," Kobzev wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. The activist was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Social Media Twitter Berlin Vladimir Putin February Sunday TV From Instagram Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Lithuania Refuses to Extradite Tikhanovskaya to Be ..

2 minutes ago

WDD to observe Int'l Women's Day

4 minutes ago

US Designates Mexican National as Drug Trafficker ..

4 minutes ago

Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Lalkurti

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris rights outfit GPKSC UK felicitate Anas S ..

16 minutes ago

UK government unveils new 300m virus-aid scheme fo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.