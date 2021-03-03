(@FahadShabbir)

The information that was recently published on the social media accounts of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has revealed that Navalny was taken to detention center SIZO-3 "Kolchugino", located in Russia's Vladimir Region

On Sunday, the executive secretary of Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, Alexey Melnikov, said that Navalny was taken to a detention center in the Vladimir Region from Moscow's Matrosskaya Tishina detention center where he would be quarantined prior to his final transportation to prison.

"Hi, it is still Navalny! But now not from 'the Kremlin central' [the Matrosskaya Tishina], but from SIZO-3 'Kolchugino' of the Vladimir Region ... I have not received letters yet, and know about developments in the world even less, compared to when I was in Moscow," Navalny's Instagram account said.

Navalny's lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said that Navalny was placed into a quarantine cell with two other convicts.

"Alexey Navalny is in a quarantine cell. Two people are with him in the cell. He is in complete isolation, does not receive letters ... There is nothing in the cell, except for a tv set. There is neither a fridge, nor a kettle," Kobzev wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. The activist was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars.