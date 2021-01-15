UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Powerful Indonesia Quake Kills At Least 37, Topples Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Powerful Indonesia quake kills at least 37, topples buildings

A powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island Friday, killing at least 37 people, levelling a hospital and severely damaging other buildings, authorities said, as they warned there were people still trapped beneath rubble

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island Friday, killing at least 37 people, levelling a hospital and severely damaging other buildings, authorities said, as they warned there were people still trapped beneath rubble.

Hundreds were also injured when the 6.2-magnitude quake struck in the early hours, triggering panic among the terrified residents of the island, which was hit by a huge quake and tsunami two and a half years ago that killed thousands.

So far, 29 bodies have been hauled from beneath crumpled buildings in Mamuju, a city of about 110,000 in West Sulawesi province, while another eight were killed south of the area after the quake struck.

"We don't know how many more are missing," said Arianto from the rescue agency in Mamuju, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"There are still people trapped beneath the rubble." Rescuers were searching for more than a dozen patients and staff trapped under a levelled Mamuju hospital.

"The hospital is flattened -- it collapsed," Arianto said.

Earlier Friday, rescuers said they were also trying to reach a family of eight who were under their destroyed home.

At least one hotel had partially collapsed, while the regional governor's office also suffered extensive damage after the quake struck at 2:18 am local time Friday (1818 GMT Thursday).

A Mamuju resident said damage across the city was severe.

"Roads are cracked and many buildings collapsed," said 28-year-old Hendra, who also goes by one name.

"The quake was very strong... I woke up and ran away with my wife."

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Governor Hotel Wife Indonesia Family From

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

36 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

4 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.