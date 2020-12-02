President Macron Expects Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in France to Start in April-June

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Mass vaccination against coronavirus is expected to start in France in the period between April and June 2021, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday following a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"There will be the first phase, which will start as soon as possible, namely, as soon as the EU sanitary authorities are certified and the vaccines' doses are delivered to our countries. [The vaccination will start] likely in late December-early January. And there will be the first vaccination campaign," Macron said at a press conference.

The French leader also said that the first vaccination campaign will be very targeted, given the number of vaccine doses available, with the most vulnerable citizens to be the first to receive vaccines.

"The second wave of vaccination will likely begin sometime in April-June. And it will be more widespread," Macron added.

On Monday, France's National Authority for Health suggested that the state vaccination strategy against COVID-19 disease should be implemented first on senior citizens residing and working in Ehpads ” residential care establishments for the elderly ” and those most vulnerable.