UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Macron Expects Mass COVID-19 Vaccination In France To Start In April-June

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:00 AM

President Macron Expects Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in France to Start in April-June

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Mass vaccination against coronavirus is expected to start in France in the period between April and June 2021, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday following a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"There will be the first phase, which will start as soon as possible, namely, as soon as the EU sanitary authorities are certified and the vaccines' doses are delivered to our countries. [The vaccination will start] likely in late December-early January. And there will be the first vaccination campaign," Macron said at a press conference.

The French leader also said that the first vaccination campaign will be very targeted, given the number of vaccine doses available, with the most vulnerable citizens to be the first to receive vaccines.

"The second wave of vaccination will likely begin sometime in April-June. And it will be more widespread," Macron added.

On Monday, France's National Authority for Health suggested that the state vaccination strategy against COVID-19 disease should be implemented first on senior citizens residing and working in Ehpads ” residential care establishments for the elderly ” and those most vulnerable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France January April June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

1 hour ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

1 hour ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

1 hour ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

1 hour ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

1 hour ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.