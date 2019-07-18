UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Putin, Lukashenko To Hold Talks In St. Petersburg On Thursday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Putin, Lukashenko to Hold Talks in St. Petersburg on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on Thursday during Lukashenko's two-day visit to Russia.

On Wednesday, the two presidents attended a service at a monastery in Valaam, a Russian island the middle of the picturesque Ladoga Lake, and visited the Skete of All Saints.

On Thursday, Putin and Lukashenko will hold talks in St. Petersburg and take part in a plenary session of the sixth Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions.

The previous meeting between Putin and Lukashenko took place on June 14 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. They held short talks on topical issues of mutual interest and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in near future.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg June Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

56 minutes ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

2 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

2 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

2 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

2 hours ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.