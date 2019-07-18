PREVIEW - Putin, Lukashenko to Hold Talks in St. Petersburg on Thursday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on Thursday during Lukashenko's two-day visit to Russia.

On Wednesday, the two presidents attended a service at a monastery in Valaam, a Russian island the middle of the picturesque Ladoga Lake, and visited the Skete of All Saints.

On Thursday, Putin and Lukashenko will hold talks in St. Petersburg and take part in a plenary session of the sixth Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions.

The previous meeting between Putin and Lukashenko took place on June 14 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. They held short talks on topical issues of mutual interest and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in near future.