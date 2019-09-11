UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Russian Church Abroad To Pay Tribute To Victims Of 9/11 Attacks In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Russian Church Abroad to Pay Tribute to Victims of 9/11 Attacks in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will commemorate on Wednesday victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States, sacristan of the Synod cathedral of the Sign in New York Archpriest Andrew Sommer told Sputnik.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists from Al Qaeda (banned in Russia) seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

"We will serve panikhidas (memorial services) on this day," father Andrew said.

The priest recounted the confusion that ensued in the city of New York after the planes crashed into the towers, recalling the events "as if it was yesterday."

"We were watching tv. The first news was that an airplane possibly crashed into the tower. We saw a fire, smoke," he recalled. "We were confused what was happening at first."

Father Andrew said he spent the weeks after the attack counseling those who needed help dealing with the pain and grief of loss.

The priest does not know how many Russian Orthodox were killed in the attacks but said he personally served at three funerals. All three of the services were held "in absentia," though in one case a woman was able to find the remains of her husband and hold a burial ceremony several months later.

 Father Andrew said that in the days after the attack, Russian priests tried to offer support to the victims during sermons and special meetings.

"We tried to console them and explain the temporariness of our life," he said.

For many Russian Orthodox, the attacks were especially tragic because they coincided with annual commemoration of the beheading of St. John the Baptist on September 11.

"It was very unforgettable day for us - the feast that hopefully never, ever will be repeated in the future," the rector of the St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Washington, archpriest Victor Potapov, told Sputnik.

During the commemoration of the parish feast in 2011, Potapov and his flock had just finished the liturgy when his wife ran into the building to convey the news of the terrible incident in New York.

"Immediately we served a memorial service for all who passed and held a prayer service for those who were still living and asked the Lord to help us alleviate the suffering of people," the priest recalled.

The cathedral is located several miles away from the Pentagon, but father Victor said that people did not here a blast. Several parishioners were working in the destroyed building at the time of the attack, but they were successfully evacuated, he added.

"My wife and I were afraid that our son, who just left the Marine Corps, would be recalled because in the event of war, the military can recall people who just left the service. But that did not happen," father Victor said.

The priest added that he was worried at the time about consequences of a possible broad war. In long run, the events of September 11 lured the United States into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, where it remained bogged down in intractable conflicts for years, he added.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Fire World Russia Washington Pentagon Iraq Wife New York United States September Women Prayer Church Event TV All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs to limit number of students ..

1 hour ago

WHO chief praises UAE&#039;s efforts to eradicate ..

2 hours ago

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

4 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

5 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubaiâ€™s Waterf ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.