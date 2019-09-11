PREVIEW - Russian Church Abroad to Pay Tribute to Victims of 9/11 Attacks in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will commemorate on Wednesday victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States, sacristan of the Synod cathedral of the Sign in New York Archpriest Andrew Sommer told Sputnik.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists from Al Qaeda (banned in Russia) seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

"We will serve panikhidas (memorial services) on this day," father Andrew said.

The priest recounted the confusion that ensued in the city of New York after the planes crashed into the towers, recalling the events "as if it was yesterday."

"We were watching tv. The first news was that an airplane possibly crashed into the tower. We saw a fire, smoke," he recalled. "We were confused what was happening at first."

Father Andrew said he spent the weeks after the attack counseling those who needed help dealing with the pain and grief of loss.

The priest does not know how many Russian Orthodox were killed in the attacks but said he personally served at three funerals. All three of the services were held "in absentia," though in one case a woman was able to find the remains of her husband and hold a burial ceremony several months later.

Father Andrew said that in the days after the attack, Russian priests tried to offer support to the victims during sermons and special meetings.

"We tried to console them and explain the temporariness of our life," he said.

For many Russian Orthodox, the attacks were especially tragic because they coincided with annual commemoration of the beheading of St. John the Baptist on September 11.

"It was very unforgettable day for us - the feast that hopefully never, ever will be repeated in the future," the rector of the St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Washington, archpriest Victor Potapov, told Sputnik.

During the commemoration of the parish feast in 2011, Potapov and his flock had just finished the liturgy when his wife ran into the building to convey the news of the terrible incident in New York.

"Immediately we served a memorial service for all who passed and held a prayer service for those who were still living and asked the Lord to help us alleviate the suffering of people," the priest recalled.

The cathedral is located several miles away from the Pentagon, but father Victor said that people did not here a blast. Several parishioners were working in the destroyed building at the time of the attack, but they were successfully evacuated, he added.

"My wife and I were afraid that our son, who just left the Marine Corps, would be recalled because in the event of war, the military can recall people who just left the service. But that did not happen," father Victor said.

The priest added that he was worried at the time about consequences of a possible broad war. In long run, the events of September 11 lured the United States into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, where it remained bogged down in intractable conflicts for years, he added.