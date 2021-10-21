UrduPoint.com

Pro-Democracy Organization Says Mercenaries Of Equatorial Guinea Arrived In Eswatini

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:17 PM

Pro-Democracy Organization Says Mercenaries of Equatorial Guinea Arrived in Eswatini

More than 300 mercenaries from Equatorial Guinea arrived in Eswatini to suppress mass protests, a representative of pro-democracy organization "Swaziland Solidarity Network" (SSN; Swaziland is the former name of Eswatini) Lucky Lukhele told Sputnik on Thursday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) More than 300 mercenaries from Equatorial Guinea arrived in Eswatini to suppress mass protests, a representative of pro-democracy organization "Swaziland Solidarity Network" (SSN; Swaziland is the former name of Eswatini) Lucky Lukhele told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Equatorial Guinea's President is a best friend and business partner of King Mwsati the third. The Guinean soldiers are dressed in Eswatini police uniform to conceal evidence and the level of shooting can tell you that these people are highly trained. Teargas was thrown into one of the buses and when the passengers ran out of the bus they were shot on the legs and by that one can tell that if you shoot people on their legs you are a sharp shooter. King Mwsati no longer trusts his own security because the security is fed up with him," Lukhele told Sputnik.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as chairman of one of the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) bodies, appointed several special representatives to discuss he political situation in the country after the demonstrations with King of Eswatini Mswati III. The delegation is due to arrive in the south African kingdom this week.

Seven people have died in protests this month, the SSN estimates.

Protests have been taking place since the beginning of October. Some of the demands are free education, the release from custody of two members of parliament and the end of the rule of King Mswati III. Schools are closed in the country and the internet does not work.

Related Topics

Internet Police Business Education Parliament Died Equatorial Guinea Swaziland Guinea October From Best

Recent Stories

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

34 seconds ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

36 seconds ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

37 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

39 seconds ago
 3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical Univers ..

3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical University

20 minutes ago
 FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Pl ..

FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Plans'

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.