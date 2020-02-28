Probe Into Suspected Spy Whelan Finished in Russia, Hearings Expected in March - Lawyer

Russian investigators have concluded their case against Paul Whelan, a former US Marine suspected of espionage, and court proceedings should begin before the end of March, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Friday

"We have finished familiarizing ourselves with the case materials. In the coming days, investigators will transfer it to prosecutors for their approval of the indictment and then it will be taken to court for consideration," Zherebenkov stated.

Whelan's defense team will continue to insist that the criminal case be thrown out, and has filed a motion with investigators. Zherebenkov believes that his client suffered from a provocation on the part of a security officer.

The lawyer added that the prosecutor's office had 14 days to approve the indictment before the case would be passed to the Moscow City Court. The case, which is marked top secret, will be examined by three judges.

"The period of detention has been extended until March 29 and preliminary hearings should be held before this date," Zherebenkov stated, adding that he also intends to request that certain pieces of evidence be dismissed from consideration.

Whelan, a former US marine who also holds UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, has been detained in Moscow since December 2018. He has denied the espionage charges, insisting that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.