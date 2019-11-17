UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters From Georgian Opposition Block All Entrances To Parliament In Tbilisi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Protesters From Georgian Opposition Block All Entrances to Parliament in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Representatives of the Georgian opposition, who are protesting in the center of Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the government, have blocked all entrances to the parliament, the leader of the New Georgia opposition party, Giorgi Vashadze, told reporters on Sunday.

The Georgian parliament was unable to adopt amendments to the constitution, implying a transition from a mixed system of parliamentary elections to a proportional one. In response, opposition parties, various non-governmental organizations and their supporters began protests, demanding snap parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government. At the moment, the rally is taking place in front of parliament with the participation of about 20 opposition parties, non-governmental and public organizations.

"We have [blocked] all the entrances to the building, the parliamentarians should better avoid coming to work tomorrow. We have the keys in our hands, which means that there is no entrance to the building. We urge the police not to break the law and not to take any actions," Vashadze said.

He urged everyone not to disperse, stock up on warm clothes and "stand to the end."

"People must win!" he declared.

Tents have also been set up along the parliament building, in which the opposition politicians and their supporters plan to sleep.

Earlier, the Georgian Interior Ministry called on all the participants of protests in Tbilisi to comply with the order and warned that any attempts to storm or block state institutions would be prevented by police.

Related Topics

Storm Police Interior Ministry Parliament Tbilisi Georgia Sunday All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.