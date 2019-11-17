Protesters From Georgian Opposition Block All Entrances to Parliament in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Representatives of the Georgian opposition, who are protesting in the center of Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the government, have blocked all entrances to the parliament, the leader of the New Georgia opposition party, Giorgi Vashadze, told reporters on Sunday.

The Georgian parliament was unable to adopt amendments to the constitution, implying a transition from a mixed system of parliamentary elections to a proportional one. In response, opposition parties, various non-governmental organizations and their supporters began protests, demanding snap parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government. At the moment, the rally is taking place in front of parliament with the participation of about 20 opposition parties, non-governmental and public organizations.

"We have [blocked] all the entrances to the building, the parliamentarians should better avoid coming to work tomorrow. We have the keys in our hands, which means that there is no entrance to the building. We urge the police not to break the law and not to take any actions," Vashadze said.

He urged everyone not to disperse, stock up on warm clothes and "stand to the end."

"People must win!" he declared.

Tents have also been set up along the parliament building, in which the opposition politicians and their supporters plan to sleep.

Earlier, the Georgian Interior Ministry called on all the participants of protests in Tbilisi to comply with the order and warned that any attempts to storm or block state institutions would be prevented by police.