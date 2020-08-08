Protesters Storm Into Lebanese Foreign Ministry Building

Protesters have occupied the building of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry in Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday from the scene

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Protesters have occupied the building of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry in Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday from the scene.

The crowd took over a section of the building and unfurled banners reading "Beirut is a demilitarized city" and "the capital of the revolution.

"

The Foreign Ministry's building was heavily damaged in the recent port warehouse blast.

Protests resumed in the Lebanese capital earlier in the day, with protesters demanding a resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas.