Putin Announces Non-Working Days Across Russia From October 30 To November 7

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin Announces Non-Working Days Across Russia From October 30 to November 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin supported on Wednesday the initiative to introduce paid non-working days across the country between October 30 and November 7 in order to curb the spreading of the coronavirus.

"Taking into consideration the situation that we face, I certainly support the proposal to introduce non-working days across the country with preservation of wages from October 30 through November 7," Putin told the government.

The days off may be extended if necessary, the president added.

Putin also called on regional governments to introduce non-working days earlier than October 30 if they consider it necessary.

