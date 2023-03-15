UrduPoint.com

Putin, Assad Holding Talks In Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad are holding talks in the Kremlin.

On Tuesday evening, the Syrian leader arrived in Moscow.

Putin and Assad are expected to discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in Syria.

