Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Possibility for US to Join Normandy Format - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden did not discuss the possibility for the United States to join the Normandy format for Donbas crisis settlement, but consultations with Washington are possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, this was not discussed ...

The effectiveness of the Normandy format leaves much to be desired, but this is not our fault. However, it is still self-sufficing. I doubt we need any new participants, but of course consultations with the Americans are quite possible, this was said yesterday," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the US, "strangely enough", has an understanding that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements.