Putin-Biden Talks Were Successful - Source In Delegation To Sputnik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:12 PM
The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange were successful, a source in the delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange were successful, a source in the delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The meeting between the two presidents lasted about 4.5 hours.
"[The talks were] quite successful," the source said.