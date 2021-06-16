UrduPoint.com
Putin-Biden Talks Were Successful - Source In Delegation To Sputnik

Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:12 PM

Putin-Biden Talks Were Successful - Source in Delegation to Sputnik

The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange were successful, a source in the delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange were successful, a source in the delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The meeting between the two presidents lasted about 4.5 hours.

"[The talks were] quite successful," the source said.

More Stories From World

