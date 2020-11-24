UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls On Global Community To Settle Differences For Sake Of Strategic Security

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Tuesday that countries should settle the existing differences in order to move forward.

"Commitment to fair cooperation between partners is in demand in the current situation.

I am sure that despite all the difficulties, it is necessary to remove the existing differences and move forward to promote a unifying international agenda," Putin said, as he was receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors.

All the countries should be involved in the search for optimal solutions for the global strategic security, the Russian leader added.

More Stories From World

