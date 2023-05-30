(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has struck at the headquarters of Ukraine's military intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces carried out missile strikes on central decision-making centers in Ukraine, where terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia were being prepared under the guidance of Western specialists.

"We have already talked about the possibility of striking decision-making headquarters, decision-making centers. Of course, the headquarters of the military intelligence of Ukraine, which was hit, also belongs to this category," Putin said at an exhibition dedicated to the creative economy.