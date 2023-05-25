UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates African Nations On Africa Day - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Putin Congratulates African Nations on Africa Day - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated the heads of state and government of African countries on Africa Day, saying that Russia had always aspired to reinforce friendly relations with its African partners.

"Dear ladies and gentlemen, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Africa Day, a holiday that has become a symbol of the victory of the peoples of your continent over colonialism, their striving for freedom, peace and prosperity," Putin said in a message to his African counterparts published on the Kremlin's website.

He also thanked African states for their joint efforts, which allowed the establishment of mechanisms of collective response to local crises and the launching of regional integration processes in various formats.

"This, undoubtedly, facilitates the social and economic development of Africa, and increases its role in international affairs," Putin added.

The Russian president noted that Moscow "has always attached special importance to strengthening relations" with nations of the continent and said that the holding of the first-ever Russia-Africa summit in 2019 had facilitated the intensification of ties in many areas.

Putin also expressed confidence that the second Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place this July, would determine new directions and tasks for the expansion of Russian-African cooperation, including in the political, trade-economic, science, technology, humanitarian and other sectors.

The first Russia-Africa summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24, 2019. It was accompanied by the Russia-Africa economic forum. This year, according to previous announcements, both the second summit and the economic forum are due to be held in Saint Petersburg from July 26-29.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Petersburg July October 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

58 minutes ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.