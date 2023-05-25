Putin Congratulates African Nations on Africa Day - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated the heads of state and government of African countries on Africa Day, saying that Russia had always aspired to reinforce friendly relations with its African partners.

"Dear ladies and gentlemen, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Africa Day, a holiday that has become a symbol of the victory of the peoples of your continent over colonialism, their striving for freedom, peace and prosperity," Putin said in a message to his African counterparts published on the Kremlin's website.

He also thanked African states for their joint efforts, which allowed the establishment of mechanisms of collective response to local crises and the launching of regional integration processes in various formats.

"This, undoubtedly, facilitates the social and economic development of Africa, and increases its role in international affairs," Putin added.

The Russian president noted that Moscow "has always attached special importance to strengthening relations" with nations of the continent and said that the holding of the first-ever Russia-Africa summit in 2019 had facilitated the intensification of ties in many areas.

Putin also expressed confidence that the second Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place this July, would determine new directions and tasks for the expansion of Russian-African cooperation, including in the political, trade-economic, science, technology, humanitarian and other sectors.

The first Russia-Africa summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24, 2019. It was accompanied by the Russia-Africa economic forum. This year, according to previous announcements, both the second summit and the economic forum are due to be held in Saint Petersburg from July 26-29.