UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Assad On 75th Anniversary Of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Putin Congratulates Assad on 75th Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and pledged to defeat terrorism in Syria by joint efforts.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states," Putin said in a greeting telegram.

According to Putin, a considerable experience has been gained in bilateral cooperation over the past decades, and today, Russia and Syria are allies in resisting international terrorism and extremism.

"I am confident that by joint efforts we will inflict a final defeat on the forces of terror on the Syrian land. I would like to confirm that Russia will continue to assist the government and the people of Syria in protecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in ensuring national security and in post-conflict recovery," Putin said.

The Russian president also wished Assad good health and success, and a speedy return to a peaceful and prosperous life to all his compatriots.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

16 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

17 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

18 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.