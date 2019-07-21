Putin Congratulates Assad on 75th Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and pledged to defeat terrorism in Syria by joint efforts.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states," Putin said in a greeting telegram.

According to Putin, a considerable experience has been gained in bilateral cooperation over the past decades, and today, Russia and Syria are allies in resisting international terrorism and extremism.

"I am confident that by joint efforts we will inflict a final defeat on the forces of terror on the Syrian land. I would like to confirm that Russia will continue to assist the government and the people of Syria in protecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in ensuring national security and in post-conflict recovery," Putin said.

The Russian president also wished Assad good health and success, and a speedy return to a peaceful and prosperous life to all his compatriots.