MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Russian Interior Ministry's officers act bravely, courageously, and decisively during Russia's special operations in Ukraine, thwarting provocations and acts of sabotage and maintaining public order in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday on the occasion of Police Day.

On November 10, Russian law enforcers celebrate their professional holiday - Police and Internal Affairs Servicemen's Day.

"Today, higher standards are being demanded from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. You face complex and responsible tasks. I know how courageously, bravely, and decisively officers of the interior ministry act during the special military operation, thwart provocations and sabotage, maintain public order in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," Putin said.

The president said that many of the interior ministry's officers are on active duty even on their professional holiday.

"And I am sure that you, just like your comrades, are ready to face any danger to help people, stop and disarm a criminal," Putin said.

The president also thanked the interior ministry's veterans for the work and experience that they continue to share with younger employees of the ministry.

Putin said that he expects the interior ministry to continue to work to stop violence, arbitrariness, and corruption. The president also called the fight against extremism, violations of the migration law, and cybercrimes the priority for the ministry.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev also joined the president in congratulating the ministry's employees, saying that every police officer is required to take a responsible civic position, be principled and patriotic while carrying out their professional duties.